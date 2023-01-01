Sweet corn in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sweet corn
More about Picco
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Sweet Corn & Jalapeno Tostada
|$6.00
flour tortilla, pickled onions, pimenton aioli, queso fresco & cilantro
More about Metropolis Cafe
Metropolis Cafe
584 Tremont Street, Boston
|Sweet Corn Risotto
|$27.02
Roasted red peppers, basil, chili flakes, parmesan
More about Victoria Seafood
Victoria Seafood
1029 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|S6 粟米鱼块 Fish Filet w. Sweet Corn
|$18.50
|R22 粟米斑块饭Fish Filet w. Sweet Corn Rice Plate
|$12.50
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.