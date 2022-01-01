Sweet potato fries in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|SD Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
|Add Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Coco Leaf Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Sweet potatoes fried to perfection. Served with garlic & chive aioli dipping sauce
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
16 Derne Street, Boston
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$6.00
finished with rosemary & sea salt served with sriracha aioli
More about Corner Pub of Chinatown
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Pub of Chinatown
162 Lincoln St, Boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about Max's Deli Café
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.95
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Side Sweet Potato Fries*
|$6.00
More about Boston Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.50
with maple mayo
More about Local 149
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Sweet Potatoe Fries
|$4.99
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.