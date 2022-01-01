Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SD Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Add Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet potatoes fried to perfection. Served with garlic & chive aioli dipping sauce
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca image

 

FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca

16 Derne Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.00
finished with rosemary & sea salt served with sriracha aioli
More about FLORINA Pizzeria & Paninoteca
Corner Pub of Chinatown image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Pub of Chinatown

162 Lincoln St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (469 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Corner Pub of Chinatown
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Sweet Potato Fries*$6.00
More about The Barking Crab
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
with maple mayo
More about Boston Burger Company
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE SWEET POTATO FRIES$6.95
More about North Street Grille
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Local 149
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potatoe Fries$4.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Nobility Hill Tavern

