Taco pizza in Boston

More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)
|$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
|Small Dirty Taco Pizza
|$16.00
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza
|$23.00
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Dirty Water Dough Co.
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Small Dirty Taco Pizza
|$16.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza
|$23.00
|Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)
|$23.00
