Taco pizza in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve taco pizza

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston image

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Small Dirty Taco Pizza$16.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
Large Dirty Taco Pizza$23.00
Shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough Co. image

 

Dirty Water Dough Co.

222 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Dirty Taco Pizza$16.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
Large Dirty Taco Pizza$23.00
Chili style ground beef, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella & cheddar, sour cream, crushed Doritos, Romano cheese
Large Dirty Taco Pizza (Special)$23.00
shredded mozzarella and cheddar, romano cheese, chili style ground beef, yellow onion, diced tomato, romaine lettuce, sour cream, and topped with Doritos
More about Dirty Water Dough Co.
Banner pic

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yes! The Taco Pizza$23.95
Chili Style Ground Beef, Diced Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Mozzarella & Cheddar, Finished w Doritos, & Sour Cream
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston

