Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tamale$9.00
Steamed pork Tamale served in a banana leaf.
GLUTEN FREE
More about Casa Romero
Banner pic

 

Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAMALES$5.50
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
More about Chilacates - South End
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
TAMAL$5.00
More about El Centro
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway - 92 Peterborough St

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale$3.50
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway - 92 Peterborough St

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Jerk Chicken

Cookies

Whoopie Pies

Lox

Banana Smoothies

Enchiladas

Tarts

Turkey Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston