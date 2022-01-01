Tamales in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tamales
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St, Boston
|Pork Tamale
|$9.00
Steamed pork Tamale served in a banana leaf.
GLUTEN FREE
Chilacates - South End
275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|TAMALES
|$5.50
Tamales of your choice that come with a side of pico (2oz)
