Tandoori in Boston

Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.95
Whole Wheat tandoor baked bread.
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka
|$15.95
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served dry in aromatic dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice
|Tandoori Chicken ( Full )
|$27.95
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Tandoori Salmon
|$21.95
Salmon fillet marinated in chef's special yogurt sauce and grilled over tandoori oven.(GF,NF) Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
