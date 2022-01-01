Tandoori chicken in Boston
Shanti - Dorchester
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tandoori Chicken ( Full )
|$27.95
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
|Tandoori Chicken ( 25 pc )
|$75.00
|Tandoori Chicken
|$17.95
Half Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Shanti Express
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Tandoori Chicken ( Full )
|$27.95
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
