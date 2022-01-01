Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Shanti image

 

Shanti - Dorchester

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken ( Full )$27.95
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
Tandoori Chicken ( 25 pc )$75.00
Tandoori Chicken$17.95
Half Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
More about Shanti - Dorchester
Shanti image

 

Shanti Express

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken ( Full )$27.95
Full Spring chicken marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt. Served with Basmati Rice or Plain Naan.
More about Shanti Express
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Chicken (Full)$24.00
Tandoori Chicken (Half)$14.00
More about Mela

