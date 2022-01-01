Taquitos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve taquitos
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Taquitos
|$9.50
Crispy tortillas rolls with chicken, guac sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about CITRUS & SALT
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|MUSHROOM TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.