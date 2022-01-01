Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

Boloco

1080 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki OG Bowl$8.75
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.
More about Boloco
Banner pic

 

Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl$12.95
Grilled Shrimps (6 pc), combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Garlic Crisps, Sesame and Dry Nori.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl$10.95
Soft Tofu grilled to perfection, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grilled Corns, Edamame Beans, Sesame, Dry Nori, and Onions Crisps.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$10.95
Marinated chicken combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Sesame and Scallions.
More about Lotus Test Kitchen

