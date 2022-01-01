Teriyaki bowls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
Boloco
1080 Boylston St, Boston
|Teriyaki OG Bowl
|$8.75
Roasted Broccoli, Roasted Carrots, Caramelized Onions, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice.
Lotus Test Kitchen
25 Chauncy St, Boston
|Shrimp Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.95
Grilled Shrimps (6 pc), combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Seaweed Salad, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Garlic Crisps, Sesame and Dry Nori.
|Tofu Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.95
Soft Tofu grilled to perfection, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grilled Corns, Edamame Beans, Sesame, Dry Nori, and Onions Crisps.
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.95
Marinated chicken combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Grilled Corn, Sesame and Scallions.
