Teriyaki steaks in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks

Teriyaki House

32 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L3 - TERIYAKI STEAK$11.75
TERIYAKI STEAK$16.50
More about Teriyaki House
Lotus Test Kitchen

25 Chauncy St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$12.95
Marinated Steak with Mushrooms, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Onion Crisps, Sesame and Scallions.
Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.
More about Lotus Test Kitchen

