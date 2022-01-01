Teriyaki steaks in Boston

Marinated Steak with Mushrooms, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Onion Crisps, Sesame and Scallions.

Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.

