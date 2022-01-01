Teriyaki steaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve teriyaki steaks
More about Teriyaki House
Teriyaki House
32 West Broadway, Boston
|L3 - TERIYAKI STEAK
|$11.75
|TERIYAKI STEAK
|$16.50
More about Lotus Test Kitchen
Lotus Test Kitchen
25 Chauncy St, Boston
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.95
Marinated Steak with Mushrooms, combined with our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce, with your choice of (1) Base and topped with Edamame Beans, Grape Tomatoes, Onion Crisps, Sesame and Scallions.
Note all of our Teriyaki Bowls comes with a side of Kale Mix dressed with our Ginger Dressing and Purple Cabbage Slaw.
