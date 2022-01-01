Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve thai salad

Cafe Sauvage image

 

Cafe Sauvage - 25 Massachusetts Avenue

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai salad$13.00
cucumbers | carrots | squash zucchini | radicchio | sesame oil
More about Cafe Sauvage - 25 Massachusetts Avenue
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Club Cafe

209 Columbus Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.8 (1064 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Crunch Salad$13.00
crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with a crunch of peanuts, tossed in a Thai peanut dressing
More about Club Cafe
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Peanut Salad$10.00
Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, wontons, carrots, snow peas
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Peanut Salad$8.75
Napa Cabbage, Romaine, Cucumbers, Peanut Ginger Vinaigrette (n, gf, vegan)
More about Revival - OPOS

