Thai salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Cafe Sauvage - 25 Massachusetts Avenue
Cafe Sauvage - 25 Massachusetts Avenue
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Thai salad
|$13.00
cucumbers | carrots | squash zucchini | radicchio | sesame oil
More about Club Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Club Cafe
209 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Thai Crunch Salad
|$13.00
crisp veggies and fresh cilantro with a crunch of peanuts, tossed in a Thai peanut dressing
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$10.00
Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, wontons, carrots, snow peas
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.