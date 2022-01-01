Tikka masala in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken Tikka Masala image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Panner Tikka Masala$16.95
Marinated cubes of paneer baked in tandoor served smothered in aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices.(VEG, GF, NF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Tikka Masala$19.95
16/20 Tiger Shrimp cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chick Tikka Masala$17.95
Chicken cubes pieces cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala ( Small Tray )$90.00
Salmon Tikka Masala$20.95
Salmon fillet cooked in tikka masala sauce. Aromatic blends of creamy tomato sauce, dry fenugreek leaves and spices. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Tikka Masala image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$20.95
Curry marinated chicken breast, tikka masala sauce, green bell pepper and curried potatoes.
Served with mint-yogurt.
Veggie Tikka Masala$18.95
Curry marinated cauliflower, tikka masala sauce, green bell peppers and curried potatoes. Served with mint-yogurt.
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Tikka Masala$18.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken tikka masala naan$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
