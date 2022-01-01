Tomato basil soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.