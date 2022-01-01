Tomato soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tomato soup
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Tomato Coconut Soup
|$5.95
Tomato broth in coconut milk, flavored with curry leaves. ( V, GF, VEG )
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Tomato Soup
|$6.00
Garlic & cheddar croutons
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup
|$10.95
Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Soup - Tomato
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Tomato Soup
|$7.00
tomatoes, chicken stock, butter, onion, bay leaves, brown Sugar, flour, salt & pepper, heavy cream
Cornish Pasty Co
51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Tomato Soup- Bowl
|$9.95
Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter
|Tomato Soup - Cup
|$6.95
Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
The Corner Tavern
421 Marlborough St, Boston
|Cup Tomato Soup
|$5.50
|Bowl Tomato Soup
|$7.50
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Tomato Soup
|$7.00
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Tomato Soup Cup
|$5.00
|TOMATO SOUP
|$6.00
Our creamy Tuscan tomato soup
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz
|$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
|GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
The Butcher Shop
552 Tremont Street, Boston
|Spicy Tomato Soup
|$8.00
1 pint serving
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
