Tomato soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Coconut Soup$5.95
Tomato broth in coconut milk, flavored with curry leaves. ( V, GF, VEG )
More about Shanti
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup$6.00
Garlic & cheddar croutons
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$4.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
68 Crabmeat, Shrimp, Pork, Tofu & Tomato Soup$10.95
Bun Rieu - Crabmeat, shrimp, pork, tomato & tofu soup.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup - Tomato$7.00
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Tomato Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Soup$7.00
tomatoes, chicken stock, butter, onion, bay leaves, brown Sugar, flour, salt & pepper, heavy cream
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cornish Pasty Co

51A Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Soup- Bowl$9.95
Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter
Tomato Soup - Cup$6.95
Homemade Tomato soup topped with fresh croutons. Served with a slice of homemade bread and butter
More about Cornish Pasty Co
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato & Coconut Soup$5.00
More about Mela
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Tomato Soup$5.50
Bowl Tomato Soup$7.50
More about The Corner Tavern
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$7.00
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup Cup$5.00
TOMATO SOUP$6.00
Our creamy Tuscan tomato soup
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Tomato Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup 16 oz$7.50
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. | 16 oz
Contains: Dairy
GF Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Spicy Tomato Soup image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Butcher Shop

552 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tomato Soup$8.00
1 pint serving
More about The Butcher Shop
Tomato Soup image

 

Tatte - Boston Bakery

60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston

No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
Our famous tomato soup. Creamy, rich, and bursting with flavor. Served with a housemade roll.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte - Boston Bakery

