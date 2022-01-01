Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve tortas

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$10.00
Mexican Sandwich made with cabbage, guac, cheese, frijoles, tomatoes and homemade sauce
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortas
A traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh baked bread, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a side of French fries
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHEESE TORTA$12.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Torta (Cafe)$10.00
2 scrambled eggs, slow roasted tomato, avocado, pickled red onion, black bean spread and oaxaca cheese on sesame roll
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Di Chocolate$13.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
mocha buttercream
More about Capo Restaurant
DeLux Cafe image

 

DeLux Cafe

100 Chandler St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta de Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken with green beans, guacamole, roasted tomatoes and queso chihuahua
More about DeLux Cafe
Fox & the knife image

PASTA

Fox & the knife

28 W Broadway, Boston

Avg 5 (6589 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Torta$9.00
More about Fox & the knife
Torta Combo image

 

Naco Taco Food Truck

354 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Combo$16.00
Any Torta and a Side! Add a bottled beverage for $2.
More about Naco Taco Food Truck
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
PASTOR TORTA (MARINATED PORK)$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with marinated pork, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
POLLO TORTA (CHICKEN)$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chicken, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
More about La Neta
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Tortas Del Tio Martin Lunch$12.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Item pic

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Torta Mexicana$14.00
Grilled chicken emparedado (sandwich) with lettuce, pico de gallo, fried beans + guacamole. All that goodness served on a Telera roll!
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bagel Torta$12.00
Eggs
Provolone
Avocado
Hashbrown
Chorizo
Chipotle Mayo
More about Better Bagels
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Torta w/ CAB NY Strip$24.00
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Torta$7.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Fluida$6.75
Molten chocolate cake made with 100% Venezuelan dark chocolate.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Al pastor$14.99
Torta de Carnitas$13.99
Torta de Chicken$13.99
Bun filled with Guacamole, Chipotle mayo, tomatoe, lettuce meat and Cheese
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles Torta$14.00
More about Alma Cantina

