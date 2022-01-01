Tortas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tortas
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Torta
|$10.00
Mexican Sandwich made with cabbage, guac, cheese, frijoles, tomatoes and homemade sauce
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Tortas
A traditional Mexican sandwich made with fresh baked bread, lettuce, avocado, refried beans, mayo, jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a side of French fries
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|GRILLED CHEESE TORTA
|$12.00
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Breakfast Torta (Cafe)
|$10.00
2 scrambled eggs, slow roasted tomato, avocado, pickled red onion, black bean spread and oaxaca cheese on sesame roll
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Torta Di Chocolate
|$13.00
*This Item Cannot Be Made Gluten Free*
mocha buttercream
DeLux Cafe
100 Chandler St., Boston
|Torta de Pollo
|$16.00
pulled chicken with green beans, guacamole, roasted tomatoes and queso chihuahua
Naco Taco Food Truck
354 Newbury Street, Boston
|Torta Combo
|$16.00
Any Torta and a Side! Add a bottled beverage for $2.
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|CARNE ASADA TORTA (STEAK)
|$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with steak, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
|PASTOR TORTA (MARINATED PORK)
|$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with marinated pork, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
|POLLO TORTA (CHICKEN)
|$13.00
Mexican griddle-baked sandwich with chicken, avocado, lettuce, pickled onions & chipotle mayo
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Tortas Del Tio Martin Lunch
|$12.00
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Torta Mexicana
|$14.00
Grilled chicken emparedado (sandwich) with lettuce, pico de gallo, fried beans + guacamole. All that goodness served on a Telera roll!
Better Bagels
83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston
|Bagel Torta
|$12.00
Eggs
Provolone
Avocado
Hashbrown
Chorizo
Chipotle Mayo
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Torta w/ Grilled Chicken Mole
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken in Mole Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
|Torta w/ Carnitas with Salsa Verde
|$18.00
Carnitas with salsa verde sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
|Torta w/ CAB NY Strip
|$24.00
Grilled CAB NY Strip a la Mexicana Sandwich. Served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Steak Torta
|$7.95
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Torta Fluida
|$6.75
Molten chocolate cake made with 100% Venezuelan dark chocolate.
El Barrio Mexican Grill
1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Torta Al pastor
|$14.99
|Torta de Carnitas
|$13.99
|Torta de Chicken
|$13.99
Bun filled with Guacamole, Chipotle mayo, tomatoe, lettuce meat and Cheese
