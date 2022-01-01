Tortilla soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about La Neta
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$8.00
Savory flavored chicken broth with chile pasilla, avocado and tortilla strips
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
TACOS • SALADS
El Jefe's Taqueria
80 Boylston St, Boston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
Served with flour chip Strips.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.