Tostadas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tostadas
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Avocado Tostada
|$12.00
two fried corn tortillas, guacamole, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, crushed red pepper, pepitas, fried egg.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|TOSTADA
|$7.00
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Tostadas De Pastor
|$14.00
adobo pork, pico, serrano crema, chopped lettuce, refried beans
