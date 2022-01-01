Tostadas in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEET TOSTADA$12.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Tostada$12.00
two fried corn tortillas, guacamole, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions, avocado, crushed red pepper, pepitas, fried egg.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA$7.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostadas De Pastor$14.00
adobo pork, pico, serrano crema, chopped lettuce, refried beans
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean and Cheese Tostada$6.95
Pork Tostada$6.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

