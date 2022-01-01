Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Teriyaki House image

 

Teriyaki House

32 W Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TUNA ROLL$6.75
More about Teriyaki House
Spicy Tuna Roll image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$23.00
6 piece
Tuna, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
Tekka Maki (tuna) Hand Roll$21.00
Tuna, Rice, Nori
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TUNA ACOVADO ROLL$9.75
TUNA CUCUMBER ROLL$9.75
SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.25
Tuna, cucumber, tempura chips, spicy mayo
More about The Q
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$16.00
kani, spicy mayo, tempura bits
Allergens: gluten, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame
More about Shore Leave
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.95
Tuna with Avocado Roll$8.95
More about Umai
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$13.00
pickled thai chiles, cucumber, kewpie, tempura bits
More about Hojoko
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$11.00
More about Crudo
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$5.45
Tuna w/Avocado Roll$7.50
More about Sushi Kappo
Spicy Tuna Roll image

 

UNI

370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
7 Piece Traditional Nigiri Omakase + Tuna Roll$65.00
7 pieces of chef's choice nigiri prepared traditionally + 6 piece tuna makimono
Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
More about UNI
Item pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Roll * (G)$8.00
Salmon and Tuna with Arugula and Carrot Roll * (G)$10.00
Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Fish Roll$12.00
Mixed tuna fish on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$14.95
Spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber. Deep-fried with tempura batter
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.45
Spicy Tuna Avocado Roll$7.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston

