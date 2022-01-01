Tuna rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$23.00
6 piece
Tuna, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
|Tekka Maki (tuna) Hand Roll
|$21.00
Tuna, Rice, Nori
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|TUNA ACOVADO ROLL
|$9.75
|TUNA CUCUMBER ROLL
|$9.75
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.25
Tuna, cucumber, tempura chips, spicy mayo
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$16.00
kani, spicy mayo, tempura bits
Allergens: gluten, fin fish, eggs, allium, sesame
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$13.00
pickled thai chiles, cucumber, kewpie, tempura bits
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Tuna Roll
|$5.45
|Tuna w/Avocado Roll
|$7.50
UNI
370A Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|7 Piece Traditional Nigiri Omakase + Tuna Roll
|$65.00
7 pieces of chef's choice nigiri prepared traditionally + 6 piece tuna makimono
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
rocoto pepper, avocado, crispy tempura
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|Tuna Roll * (G)
|$8.00
|Salmon and Tuna with Arugula and Carrot Roll * (G)
|$10.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll * (G)
|$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, tempura bits, and spicy mayo
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Tuna Fish Roll
|$12.00
Mixed tuna fish on a toasted hot dog roll with a side of French fries.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.