Tuna salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean salad (no tuna)$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Berklee image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna & Avocado Poke Salad$23.00
Octopus, Pickled Daikon Radish, Red Onion & Cucumber, Tamari Sesame Sambal
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4 image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Club$11.00
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
White Chunky Tuna Salad$11.95
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Salad *(G)$30.00
Sliced sashimi-grade tuna drizzled in balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens with avocado slices and wasabi mayo on the side
Tatte Bakery | Emerson image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Item pic

 

Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna salad$5.00
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.95
Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Item pic

 

Cobblestones

30 Charles St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad - 4 oz container$5.00
Tuna Salad$11.50
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery, capers, light mayonnaise and provolone served with bib lettuce on ciabatta
Item pic

 

JFK Cafe -

Columbia Point, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$5.75
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.00
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean salad (no tuna)$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | South Boston image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$8.90
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber topped with tuna salad.
Tatte Bakery | South End image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Tuna Salad Sub$7.25
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Salad$11.95
