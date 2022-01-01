Tuna salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tuna salad
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|mediterranean salad (no tuna)
|$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Tuna & Avocado Poke Salad
|$23.00
Octopus, Pickled Daikon Radish, Red Onion & Cucumber, Tamari Sesame Sambal
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Tuna Salad Club
|$11.00
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|White Chunky Tuna Salad
|$11.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Blackened Tuna Salad *(G)
|$30.00
Sliced sashimi-grade tuna drizzled in balsamic vinegar reduction served over mixed greens with avocado slices and wasabi mayo on the side
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.95
Light tuna mixed in a light mayonnaise dressing, served with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Cobblestones
30 Charles St, Boston
|Tuna Salad - 4 oz container
|$5.00
|Tuna Salad
|$11.50
Albacore tuna mixed with chopped celery, capers, light mayonnaise and provolone served with bib lettuce on ciabatta
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|mediterranean salad (no tuna)
|$12.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (veg, w/o nuts)
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Tuna Salad
|$8.90
Chopped romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber topped with tuna salad.
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Sm Tuna Salad Sub
|$7.25
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.50
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
- 2
