Tuna wraps in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tuna wraps
More about Dudley Cafe
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Tuna Wrap
|$12.25
Tuna, Sweet Relish, Mayo, Onions, Celery, Lettuce, Salt, Pepper on Flour Tortilla
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps *(G)
|$15.00
Spicy tuna served in crunchy lettuce wraps topped with house sweet pepper sauce and fresh pineapple
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.