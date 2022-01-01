Turkey clubs in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.00
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$9.60
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado spread, mayo, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Spicy Turkey Club
|$13.95
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, micro-greens,
and sriracha mayo on toasted sourdough
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.25
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$8.25
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.25
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Turkey Club
|$12.50
turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aged cheddar, multigrain bread
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
133 Pearl St, Boston
|Turkey Club
|$9.49
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayo in a honey wheat tortilla.
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.25
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$9.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Turkey Club
|$12.50
bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sourdough bread
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Turkey Club
|$14.25
Freshly cooked and seasoned turkey, thickly sliced, with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Oven Roasted Turkey Club
|$11.95
Oven roasted sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|1/2 Turkey Sandwich
|$3.90
|Turkey Sandwich
|$7.75
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
