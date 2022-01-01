Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$12.00
Turkey Club$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$9.60
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado spread, mayo, lettuce, tomato on toasted sourdough
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$13.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Turkey Club$13.95
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, micro-greens,
and sriracha mayo on toasted sourdough
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$11.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.25
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$8.25
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$12.50
turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, aged cheddar, multigrain bread
More about South End Buttery
Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer

133 Pearl St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$9.49
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayo in a honey wheat tortilla.
More about Viga Italian Eatery & Caterer
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.25
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$9.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.50
bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, sourdough bread
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club$14.25
Freshly cooked and seasoned turkey, thickly sliced, with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Turkey Sandwich$10.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Oven Roasted Turkey Club$11.95
Oven roasted sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise served on choice of toast. Cut in fourths with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Deja Brew image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Turkey Sandwich$3.90
Turkey Sandwich$7.75
More about Deja Brew
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

