Turkey reuben in Boston

North Street Grille - 229 North
229 North St, Boston
|$14.95
MARBLE, RYE MELTED SWISS, COLE SLAW AND RUSSIAN DRESSEING SERVED WITH FRIES OR GREENS
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.00
Smoked Turkey, Gruyere Cheese, House Slaw, Pickled Veggies, Marble Rye
