Turkey wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$12.00
More about Penguin Pizza
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Tip Wrap$12.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$15.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon,Avocado, Flour Tortilla
More about Society on High

