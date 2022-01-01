Tzatziki in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve tzatziki
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Tzatziki (GF) (V)
|$4.99
Creamy Greek yogurt, cucumber, dried mint, garlic, and salt.
Chickadee
21 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|Tzatziki
|$6.00
cucumber, labneh, dill. fresh baked pita
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Tzatziki Roasted Zucchini M
|$7.00
|Tzatziki Roasted Zucchini
|$10.00
Greek Yogurt, Olive Oil, Caramelized onions, Dill. Served with Pita Bread
