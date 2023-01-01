Udon noodle soup in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve udon noodle soup
More about Ginger Exchange Boston - 250 Huntington Avenue
Ginger Exchange Boston - 250 Huntington Avenue
250 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.