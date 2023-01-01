Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodle soup in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve udon noodle soup

Ginger Exchange Boston - 250 Huntington Avenue

250 Huntington Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Udon Noodle Soup$14.95
Traditional Japanese udon noodle soup with bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu and tempura flakes. Served with a side of shrimp tempura.
More about Ginger Exchange Boston - 250 Huntington Avenue
Ginger Exchange - Mission Hill

1625 Tremont St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Udon Noodle Soup$13.95
Japanese udon noodles, bok choy, fish cake, fried tofu, tempura flakes, shrimp tempura.
More about Ginger Exchange - Mission Hill

