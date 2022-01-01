Udon noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve udon noodles
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Steamed Udon Noodles
|$6.00
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Garden Udon Noodles
|$13.00
Broccolini, carrots, scallion, zucchini, bean sprouts, soy glaze
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Satay Udon Noodles
|$14.40
炒乌冬面 - Japanese udon noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
