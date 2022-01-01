Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Udon noodles in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve udon noodles

Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Udon Noodles$6.00
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Udon Noodles$13.00
Broccolini, carrots, scallion, zucchini, bean sprouts, soy glaze
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Satay Udon Noodles$14.40
炒乌冬面 - Japanese udon noodle with mushroom, cabbage, celery, onion, carrot, scallion, beansprout & scallion.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Udon Noodle (Side)$2.95
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

