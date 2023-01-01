Vanilla cake in Boston
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Vanilla Crepe Cake
|$11.50
Mille crêpe layered with vanilla cream [Served with your choice of ice cream]
Gray's Hall
615 East Broadway, S Boston
|Vanilla Cake
|$12.00
roasted rhubarb frosting, whipped mascarpone, blackberries
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.