Vanilla cake in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Crepe Cake$11.50
Mille crêpe layered with vanilla cream [Served with your choice of ice cream]
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Gray's Hall image

 

Gray's Hall

615 East Broadway, S Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Cake$12.00
roasted rhubarb frosting, whipped mascarpone, blackberries
More about Gray's Hall
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering image

 

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

567 Bennington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
chocolate cake / vanilla frosting$2.25
More about Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

