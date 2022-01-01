Vegetable tempura in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Tempura$9.95
炸素菜 - Broccoli, sweet potato, onion, and carrot.
Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura$12.95
Lightly battered and deep fried shrimp and vegetables served with tempura sauce.
Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura$11.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce.
Vegetable Tempura$11.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried vegetables, served with tempura sauce.
