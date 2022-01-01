Veggie burgers in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Greek Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Cucumber tzatziki, tomatoes, pickled onions
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Boston Burger Company
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Awesome Impossible Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Impossible Plant-Based Burger on sweet Hawaiian bread topped with Vegan Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Fried Onions
More about Tasty Burger
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.