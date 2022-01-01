Veggie burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve veggie burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
242 Cambridge Street, Boston
|Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Chilacates - South End
275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston
|VEGGIES BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo - Fenway
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.95
(v) Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
TACOS
El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave
1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Veggy Burrito
|$8.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center
800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston
|Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
