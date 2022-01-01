Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
Banner pic

 

Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIES BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
More about Chilacates - South End
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo - Fenway

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$11.95
(v) Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, carrots, broccoli, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, sweet sauce
More about Sushi Kappo - Fenway
Consumer pic

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggy Burrito$8.99
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill - 1782 Dorchester Ave
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - Prudential Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Lo Mein

Baked Mac And Cheese

Strawberry Cheesecake

Beef Noodles

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Steak Bowls

Seaweed Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston