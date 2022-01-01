Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.00
Veggie & Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
More about Penguin Pizza
Renegade's Pub- image

HAMBURGERS

Renegade's Pub-

1004 Bennington St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$8.00
More about Renegade's Pub-
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

242 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (9247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Anna's Taqueria

800 Boylston Street, Fashion Court #127, Boston

Avg 3 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria

