Veggie tacos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Picco image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie & Kimchi Taco$6.00
flour tortilla, sweet potato, cauliflower, celery, Gochujang aioli & cilantro
More about PICCO
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggy Taco$3.99
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Mixed Veggies Taco Plate$13.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
More about Alma Cantina

