Veggie tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about PICCO
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
PICCO
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Veggie & Kimchi Taco
|$6.00
flour tortilla, sweet potato, cauliflower, celery, Gochujang aioli & cilantro
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill
TACOS
El Barrio Mexican Grill
1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Veggy Taco
|$3.99
More about Alma Cantina
Alma Cantina
15 Union Street, Boston
|Seasonal Mixed Veggies Taco Plate
|$13.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.