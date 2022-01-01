Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve vermicelli

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
120 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli$12.95
Bun Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled sliced pork and fried shrimp tofu. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
121 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp on Sugarcane Vermicelli$12.95
Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled sliced pork and shrimp baked on sugarcane. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli$12.50
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VERMICELLI NOODLES 细粉条
thin, clear noodles
More about The Q
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)$21.00
Julienned red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

417 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
N5. Beef Hot & Sour Vermicelli Soup骨汤肥牛酸辣粉$10.95
Slippery noodles in a tangy soup, hot and sour glass noodle soup is irresistible but easy to prepare.A classic Chinese dish you ought to try.
More about Xi'An Rougamo姑娘手西安小吃

