Vermicelli in Boston

Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|120 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp Tofu Vermicelli
|$12.95
Bun Thit Nuong Dau Hu Ky - Grilled sliced pork and fried shrimp tofu. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
|121 Grilled Sliced Pork and Shrimp on Sugarcane Vermicelli
|$12.95
Bun Thit Nuong Chao Tom - Grilled sliced pork and shrimp baked on sugarcane. Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
|79 Grilled Sliced Pork and Egg Roll Vermicelli
|$12.50
Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Vermicelli bowls feature thin rice vermicelli noodles, served with lettuce, julienne cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, bean sprouts and mint. Garnished with crushed peanuts and pan-fried scallions, served with sweet fish sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Singapore Vermicelli (G)(V)
|$21.00
Julienned red and green pepper, scallions, bean sprouts, char siu pork, shrimp, scallop, and onion sautéed with savory thin rice noodles and a touch of curry powder
