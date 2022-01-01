Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Egg & Cheese Waffle$18.00
Golden Waffle with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Two Fried Eggs, Parsley, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
Chicks & Waffles$17.50
Golden Waffle, Buttermilk Fried chicken, Topped With Bacon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$15.00
Oreo Waffle Topped Oreos, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry & Chocolate Drizzle.
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$22.00
buttermilk waffle, beer battered chicken breast, honey sriracha, chipotle aioli
More about Cunard Tavern
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$15.00
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Waffles
Chicken and Waffles (Lunch)
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffle, honey butter, chili maple syrup
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malted Belgian Waffle$10.95
Malted Belgian waffle with your choice of strawberries or bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Crispy chicken tenders on a
malted Belgian waffle with homemade white gravy. Served with syrup on the side. Treat yourself and upgrade to pure Vermont maple syrup!
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken & Waffles$22.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Waffle$4.75
Chicken and Waffle$14.00
Single Waffle 1$4.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
50Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

50Kitchen

1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle$18.00
More about 50Kitchen
George Howell Coffee image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Matcha Waffle$3.50
Waffle$4.25
More about George Howell Coffee
Item pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle w/Berries and Cream$8.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
d3aa2f38-4316-44fb-8173-4b11b12ecb8e image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk waffle topped with Glorified chicken. Chose between our classic with maple syrup or our red velvet with cream cheese icing
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
ONLINE CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE BANANA BOURBON WAFFLE$13.95
ONLINE PLAIN WAFFLE$9.95
D FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE$15.95
More about North Street Grille
Shojo image

TAPAS

Shojo Boston

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Waffles$11.00
JUICY THIGHS, HONG KONG EGG PUFF, 5 SPICE BUTTER, SYZZURP
More about Shojo Boston
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Waffle$11.00
Pieces of Waffle Served with Blueberries, Strawberry, Sliced Banana Topped with
Powdered Sugar & Side of Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$9.50
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
Waffle Fries Side$5.00
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
The Underground Cafe + Lounge image

 

The Underground Cafe + Lounge

742 Columbus Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Waffle$8.00
Red Velvet Waffle$8.00
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about The Underground Cafe + Lounge
Local 149 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$7.00
Waffle Fries$7.00
WAFFLE SLIDERS$14.00
More about Local 149
South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Belgian Waffle$8.95
Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
More about South Street Diner
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffles$10.00
More about Deja Brew
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Waffle$11.00
Pieces of Waffle Served with Blueberries, Strawberry, Sliced Banana Topped with
Powdered Sugar & Side of Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream
More about Cafe Landwer

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Edamame

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tandoori

Apple Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston