Waffles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve waffles
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Waffle
|$18.00
Golden Waffle with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, Topped With Two Fried Eggs, Parsley, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
|Chicks & Waffles
|$17.50
Golden Waffle, Buttermilk Fried chicken, Topped With Bacon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Warm Vermont Maple Syrup.
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$15.00
Oreo Waffle Topped Oreos, Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry & Chocolate Drizzle.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$22.00
buttermilk waffle, beer battered chicken breast, honey sriracha, chipotle aioli
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.00
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
|Waffles
|Chicken and Waffles (Lunch)
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, belgian waffle, honey butter, chili maple syrup
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Malted Belgian Waffle
|$10.95
Malted Belgian waffle with your choice of strawberries or bananas. Served with butter and syrup on the side.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.95
Crispy chicken tenders on a
malted Belgian waffle with homemade white gravy. Served with syrup on the side. Treat yourself and upgrade to pure Vermont maple syrup!
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$22.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Single Waffle
|$4.75
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.00
|Single Waffle 1
|$4.50
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Matcha Waffle
|$3.50
|Waffle
|$4.25
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Waffle w/Berries and Cream
|$8.00
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Buttermilk waffle topped with Glorified chicken. Chose between our classic with maple syrup or our red velvet with cream cheese icing
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE BANANA BOURBON WAFFLE
|$13.95
|ONLINE PLAIN WAFFLE
|$9.95
|D FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$15.95
TAPAS
Shojo Boston
9 Tyler St, Boston
|Chicken Waffles
|$11.00
JUICY THIGHS, HONG KONG EGG PUFF, 5 SPICE BUTTER, SYZZURP
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Breakfast Waffle
|$11.00
Pieces of Waffle Served with Blueberries, Strawberry, Sliced Banana Topped with
Powdered Sugar & Side of Maple Syrup and Whipped Cream
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Waffle
|$9.50
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
|Waffle Fries Side
|$5.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.50
A fluffy Belgian waffle infused with bacon, fire roasted poblano corn & jalapeno jack cheese - layered with our rice crispy coated chicken breast & topped with hot honey, chipotle maple sour cream, pickled onions & scallions.
The Underground Cafe + Lounge
742 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Classic Waffle
|$8.00
|Red Velvet Waffle
|$8.00
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
|WAFFLE SLIDERS
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Belgian Waffle
|$8.95
Malted waffle finished with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup and butter on the side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$6.00
