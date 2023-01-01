Waldorf salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve waldorf salad
More about Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
Bailey & Sage - 53 State - 53 State st
53 State st, Boston
|Waldorf Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Crumbled Blue Cheese, with Traditional Waldorf Dressing.
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chicken Waldorf Salad
|$11.50
green apple, walnuts, raisins, 7-GRAIN
More about 53 Online Ordering - 53 State Street
53 Online Ordering - 53 State Street
53 State Street, Boston
|Waldorf Salad
|$10.95
Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Granny Smith Apples, Dried Cranberries, Grapes, Walnuts, Crumbled Blue Cheese, with Traditional Waldorf Dressing.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.