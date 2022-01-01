Walnut salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve walnut salad
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Cranapple Walnut Salad
|$8.49
More about The Boston Sail Loft
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Chicken Apple Walnut Salad
|$14.50
Our fresh chicken salad tossed with apples, mayonnaise, raisins and walnuts, garnished with fresh greens and vegetables
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.