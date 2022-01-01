White pizza in Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Leonardo's White Pizza
|$22.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Goat Cheese, Fresh Garlic w EVOO
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|White Mashed Potato Pizza
|$16.95
White pizza, mashed potatoes with bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
