White pizza in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve white pizza

Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Leonardo's White Pizza$22.95
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Goat Cheese, Fresh Garlic w EVOO
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
White Mashed Potato Pizza$16.95
White pizza, mashed potatoes with bacon cheddar and mozzarella cheese
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Pizza$16.00
Sliced Apples, Goat Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Katz Honey
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

