Whoopie pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve whoopie pies
More about Eventide Fenway
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Whoopie Pie
|$5.00
Chocolate cake cookies with a buttercream filling. CONTAINS DAIRY AND GLUTEN
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Bennett's Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Halftime Pizza - Boston
115 causeway street, BOSTON
|Whoopie Pie
|$2.25
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Whoopie Pie
|$1.99
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.75
This fan-favorite features our classic raised yeast-donut shell that’s sliced in half and piped with creamy vanilla whoopie pie filling (made in-house!); piled with snowy confectioner’s sugar; and finished with colored jimmies.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.