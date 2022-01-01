Wontons in Boston
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Wonton Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about The Q
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|Q WONTON SOUP 上海馄饨
|$15.45
Shanghai style home-made wonton, with pork and shrimp in an hours-long simmered broth with spinach. Please note, this item requires 20 minutes of preparation time.
More about Fuji at Ink Block
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Salmon Wonton Chips *(G)
|$15.00
A fine mixture of salmon sashimi, tomato, onion, cilantro, and tobiko served with crispy wonton chips
|Extra Wonton Chips
|$3.00
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|TOM YUM WONTON SOUP
|$8.95
Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in Tom Yum Soup. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.
|WONTON SOUP
|$7.95
Homemade wonton filled with shrimp & minced chicken in chicken broth. Tossed with scallions and cilantro.
|WONTON TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$15.95
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Short Rib Wontons
|$15.00
Spicy sesame oil, szechuan peppercorn
