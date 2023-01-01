Yakisoba in Boston
More about Hojoko
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Mushroom Yakisoba
|$19.00
chanterelle + oakwood shiitake, red cabbage, ao nori, sesame, beni shoga
Vegetarian, NOT VEGAN
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame (seeds and oil), Allium, Soy, Egg
Can be made without (but not cc safe):
Sesame, Soy
More about Kapow Thai Cuisine
Kapow Thai Cuisine
2257 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Yakisoba
|$13.00
Choice of meat, Yakisoba egg noodle, egg, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Beansprout, Scallion stir-fried with house oyster sauce.
