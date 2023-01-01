Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve yakisoba

Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Yakisoba$19.00
chanterelle + oakwood shiitake, red cabbage, ao nori, sesame, beni shoga
Vegetarian, NOT VEGAN
Not safe for:
Gluten, Sesame (seeds and oil), Allium, Soy, Egg
Can be made without (but not cc safe):
Sesame, Soy
More about Hojoko
Item pic

 

Kapow Thai Cuisine

2257 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yakisoba$13.00
Choice of meat, Yakisoba egg noodle, egg, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Beansprout, Scallion stir-fried with house oyster sauce.
More about Kapow Thai Cuisine
Main pic

 

RUKA

505 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Yakisoba$21.00
kakuni pork belly. ramen noodles. spicy chuno sauce. peanuts. lime.
More about RUKA

