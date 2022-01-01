Yogurt parfaits in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
yogurt parfait$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait$5.75
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait$6.50
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait$6.50
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
yogurt parfait$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.50
Greek yogurt with apricot preserves, topped with Seven Stars Bakery granola blend.
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yogurt Parfait$7.50
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait$6.50
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)$6.75
greek yogurt, mayron's compote, almond granola
More about Revival Cafe
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait$7.50
greek yogurt, buttery granola, nuts, dried fruit, fresh mixed berries, wildflower honey
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
yogurt parfait$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Item pic

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
More about Deja Brew
Item pic

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yogurt Parfait (n)$6.50
Fruit Compote, Banana, Almond Granola (n)
More about Revival - OPOS
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
yogurt parfait$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
yogurt parfait$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
More about Flour Bakery South End
Restaurant banner

 

Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

72 East Concord Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
BERRY YOGURT PARFAIT$4.25
Vanilla yogurt with fresh berries and granola.
More about Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

