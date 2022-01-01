Yogurt parfaits in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|yogurt parfait
|$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait
|$5.75
|Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait
|$6.50
|Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait
|$6.50
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|yogurt parfait
|$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$6.50
Greek yogurt with apricot preserves, topped with Seven Stars Bakery granola blend.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Yogurt Parfait
|$7.50
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Yogurt Granola Fruit Parfait
|$6.50
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Greek Yogurt Parfait (n, gf**)
|$6.75
greek yogurt, mayron's compote, almond granola
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Yogurt Parfait
|$7.50
greek yogurt, buttery granola, nuts, dried fruit, fresh mixed berries, wildflower honey
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|yogurt parfait
|$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
Revival - OPOS
One Post Office Square, Boston
|Yogurt Parfait (n)
|$6.50
Fruit Compote, Banana, Almond Granola (n)
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|yogurt parfait
|$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|yogurt parfait
|$6.00
honey sweetened labne with housemade granola and seasonal fruit (contains walnuts and almonds)
