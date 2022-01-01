Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
Chacarero image

SANDWICHES

Chacarero

101 Arch St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Chacarero Original - Chicken
A CHACARERO is a traditional Chilean sandwich. It begins with Homemade bread, we make fresh daily tender grilled steak or chicken (or both) is the main ingredient. Steamed green beans are an authentic Chilean touch, muenster cheese, fresh tomatoes, then we add an avocado spread, salt, pepper & our secret hot recipe to complete the sandwich.
LG Bottled Water$2.20
Silvertone Bar & Grill image

 

Silvertone Bar & Grill

69 Bromfield Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Deli of Course image

 

Deli of Course

451 D. Street, Boston

No reviews yet
