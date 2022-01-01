Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cake

Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake Slice$4.50
More about Milk Street Cafe
George Howell Coffee image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$5.50
More about George Howell Coffee
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Maple Walnut Carrot Cake Slice$4.50
Moist & tender carrot cake filled with sultana raisins and walnuts.
Contains: Wheat, Eggs, Dairy, Tree Nut (Walnut)
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cannolis

Cookies

Chai Lattes

Croissants

Grilled Chicken

Dumplings

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston