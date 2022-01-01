Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Downtown
/
Boston
/
Downtown
/
Cannolis
Downtown restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
Avg 4.2
(290 reviews)
Cannoli
More about Milk Street Cafe
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
150 Tremont Street, Boston
Avg 4.2
(819 reviews)
(1) Cannolis
$1.99
(12) Cannolis
$19.99
(6) Cannolis
$10.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Avocado Toast
Cake
Croissants
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Muffins
Chicken Sandwiches
Dumplings
More near Downtown to explore
South End
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Back Bay
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
North End
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Fenway
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
South Boston
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Waterfront
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
West End
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston