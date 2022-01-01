Chai lattes in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chai lattes
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Iced Chai Latte - 16 oz
|$4.75
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
|Iced Chai Latte - 20 oz
|$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) mixed with cold milk over ice.
|Hot Chai Latte - 16 oz
|$5.25
House-made Masala Chai concentrate (Mem Tea Imports) steamed with milk.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy