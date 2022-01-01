Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tasty BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Tasty BBQ
417 Washington Street, Boston
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$15.55
Fried Chicken Tender, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, on a butter toasted bulkie roll and 2 sides
|BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame