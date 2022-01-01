Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Tender Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Tasty BBQ

417 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Sandwich$15.55
Fried Chicken Tender, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, on a butter toasted bulkie roll and 2 sides
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
BBQ pulled chicken on a buttery bulkie roll, with dill pickles, fresh texas onions, bbq sauce and 2 sides.
More about Tasty BBQ
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

