Cookies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cookies

Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie(D)$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie(P)$1.95
More about Milk Street Cafe
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

150 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4.2 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16” Sweet Chili Chicken$16.99
chicken, sweet and spicy chili sauce, mozzarella and cheddar
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Large Garden$7.99
mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, peppers, red onions and black olives
More about Sal's Pizza

