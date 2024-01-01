Pies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pies
Sal's Pizza - Tremont
150 Tremont Street, Boston
|Large Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
|Mini Whoopie Pie
|$2.50
|Large Woopie Pie
|$3.50
Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Apple Pie Slice
|$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
|$6.00
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg