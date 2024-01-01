Pies in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sal's Pizza - Tremont

150 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Whoopie Pie$3.50
Mini Whoopie Pie$2.50
Large Woopie Pie$3.50
More about Sal's Pizza - Tremont
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie Slice$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice$6.00
Flaky double crusted pie filled with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - One Boston Place

