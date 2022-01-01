Salmon in
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
haley.henry
45 Province Street, Boston
Avg 4.6
(301 reviews)
Salmon Crudo
$16.00
More about haley.henry
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
Avg 4.6
(446 reviews)
Salmon Poke
$15.00
Jasmine rice, salmon, citrus-chili sauce, thai guac, mango salsa, cucumbers, snow pea shoots, cabbage and snow pea mix, scallions, sesame seeds, topped with chili pepper flakes.
More about Grainmaker
