Fenway restaurants you'll love

Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
|BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)
|$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
|Is This Heaven?
|$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
|Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte
|$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
|New England Clam Chowder
|$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
|Fried Oyster Bun
|$12.00
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Spicy Honey Wings
|$14.00
|S'mores Lava Cake
|$12.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|BLAT
|$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
84 Peterborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Italian
|$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
|Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Popular items
|Wagyu Cheeseburger
|$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
|3pc Karaage Fried Chicken
|$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
|Shrimp & Pork Potstickers
|$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Popular items
|California Roll
|$6.50
|Gyoza
|$6.00
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$14.95
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
|Herc Pita
|$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
|Despena Pita
|$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Bucket Of Biscuits
|$14.00
4 world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray
|$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
|4 Pc Fried Chicken
|$17.00
1/2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Always Served as a Leg, Wing, Thigh, and Breast
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street
20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston
|Popular items
|CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT
|$3.50
*final days* chocolate cake doughnut, peppermint glaze, peppermint sprinkles
|EVERYTHING BAGEL
|$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
|WILDBERRY CAKE
|$3.50
vanilla cake, blueberry glaze, strawberry powdered sugar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|1338 ROLL
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
|FENWAY ROLL
|$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
PIZZA
Sal's Pizza
51 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|19” Meat Lover
|$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
|Chicken Caesar wrap
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
|19” Sal’s Special
|$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
nathálie
186 Brookline Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Wasik's Cheese Plate
|$24.00
Manchego - Spain - Sheep's Milk
Castelbelbo - Italy - Cow's, Sheep's Goat's Milk
Brie de Lyon - France - Cow's Milk
With sunflower seed butter, jam and country baguette
|Feather Brook Chicken
|$24.00
Red Cabbage, Thyme, Jus
|Grilled Shrimp
|$18.00
salsa macha, lime, garlic mayo
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
1282 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Fomu
140 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$46.95
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"
|$59.95
Fools Errand
1377 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|S Mac-n-Cheese
|$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
|Half Pint 24 Hour Turkey Gravy
|$8.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
|S Mashed Potatoes
|$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!