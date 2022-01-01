Fenway restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Fenway restaurants

Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
Is This Heaven?$11.00
Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.
Phin Sữa | Vietnamese Coffee Latte$5.00
Our house blend Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served traditionally with condensed milk over ice (đá) or steamed (nóng). Alt milks can be added to cut sweetness.
Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eventide Brown Butter Lobster Roll$21.00
Our non-traditional lobster roll served on a house-made Chinese style steamed bun with warm lobster meat tossed in brown butter. Gluten free buns are available.
Contains shellfish, gluten, and dairy.
New England Clam Chowder$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
Fried Oyster Bun$12.00
Our house made split-top Chinese style steamed bun filled with breaded and fried Maine oysters, paprika-spiked tartar sauce, sliced tomato and a mix of pickled daikon, red onion and jalapeno. CONTAINS GLUTEN, DAIRY, AND SHELLFISH.
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Honey Wings$14.00
S'mores Lava Cake$12.00
Side Fries$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Fenway image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
BLAT$9.50
Applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

84 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey$5.00
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Italian$6.09
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak$8.99
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wagyu Cheeseburger$19.00
chuck + wagyu shortrib, american cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, special sauce, fries
3pc Karaage Fried Chicken$9.00
ginger-soy marinated chicken thighs, lemon
Shrimp & Pork Potstickers$11.00
spicy miso dipping sauce
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$6.50
Gyoza$6.00
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.95
Saloniki image

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Pita$10.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
Herc Pita$10.59
braised pork shoulder, greens, tomato, onion, fries, slaw, spicy whipped feta, secret sauce
Despena Pita$9.59
(vegetarian) zucchini - feta fritters, greens, tomato, onion, herbs, fries, garlic yogurt, secret sauce
Sweet Cheeks Q image

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bucket Of Biscuits$14.00
4 world famous buttermilk biscuits with whipped honey butter
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Tray$19.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Strips with House Buttermilk Ranch
4 Pc Fried Chicken$17.00
1/2 Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Always Served as a Leg, Wing, Thigh, and Breast
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street image

 

Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street

20 Kilmarnock Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT$3.50
*final days* chocolate cake doughnut, peppermint glaze, peppermint sprinkles
EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.50
*savory* fluffy brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
WILDBERRY CAKE$3.50
vanilla cake, blueberry glaze, strawberry powdered sugar
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
1338 ROLL$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
FENWAY ROLL$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
Sal's Pizza image

PIZZA

Sal's Pizza

51 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
19” Meat Lover$22.99
ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar wrap$8.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing
19” Sal’s Special$18.99
mushrooms, peppers, onion, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella
nathálie image

 

nathálie

186 Brookline Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wasik's Cheese Plate$24.00
Manchego - Spain - Sheep's Milk
Castelbelbo - Italy - Cow's, Sheep's Goat's Milk
Brie de Lyon - France - Cow's Milk
With sunflower seed butter, jam and country baguette
Feather Brook Chicken$24.00
Red Cabbage, Thyme, Jus
Grilled Shrimp$18.00
salsa macha, lime, garlic mayo
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Pork Dumplings$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
Seasonal Coconut Curry, Tofu & rice$19.00
A full quart of Coconut Curry with tofu and
seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy. | vegan, GF
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian
Main pic

 

Locals Restaurant & Pub

401 Park Drive, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

1282 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Fomu image

 

Fomu

140 Brookline Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"$46.95
Cookies + Cream Cake- 8"$59.95
Fools Errand image

 

Fools Errand

1377 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
S Mac-n-Cheese$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
Half Pint 24 Hour Turkey Gravy$8.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
S Mashed Potatoes$22.00
Sold a la carte
Serves approx 5-7 guests
**Pickup on Thur 12/23 ONLY**
If your preferred pickup time is not available, please select a time that is & then email events@sweetcheeksq.com. We will do our best to accommodate!
