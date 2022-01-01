Fenway Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Fenway
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
|BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)
|$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
|1338 ROLL
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
|FENWAY ROLL
|$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
Mei Mei
Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|Lemongrass Pork Dumplings
|$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
|Seasonal Coconut Curry, Tofu & rice
|$19.00
A full quart of Coconut Curry with tofu and
seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy. | vegan, GF
|Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian