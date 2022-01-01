Fenway Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Go
Fenway restaurants
Toast

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Fenway

Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
BEC Congee (Bacon, Egg & Cheese)$13.50
Congee with a brunchy combination of crispy bacon, Cabot cheddar cheese, and oozy egg, topped with chili oil and scallions
More about Mei Mei
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce
1338 ROLL$16.00
Tuna, salmon, kani, tobiko, mango, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo.
FENWAY ROLL$16.00
Seared tuna, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and wasabi.
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Pork Dumplings$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with soy aioli. (12 dumplings).
Seasonal Coconut Curry, Tofu & rice$19.00
A full quart of Coconut Curry with tofu and
seasonal vegetables. Serves 3-4. Comes with a quart of rice. Fully cooked, just heat and enjoy. | vegan, GF
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, scallions. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with cranberry pepper jelly dipping sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegetarian
More about Mei Mei

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fenway

Cookies

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Curry

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fenway to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

West End

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston